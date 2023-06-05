Economy

15:49 05.06.2023

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

The chain of Epicenter trade centers has become a member of the eRecovery state program, the press service of the company reported.

"Epicenter is pleased to join the program, which actually starts the process of housing restoration. We have done and will do everything in our power to restore the country, as we understand well what the loss or damage of property means: there are families among our employees who left without homes, four of our shopping centers were destroyed and a number of others were damaged," said Halyna Hereha, the founder and head of Epicenter K LLC.

It will be possible to purchase goods for repairs under the eRecovery program both in the Epicenter shopping centers and in the epicentrk.ua online store.

According to the announcement, Epicenter intends to set up payment terms, brand checkout areas and shopping malls, and label goods available for purchase under eRecovery.

As specified in the press release, partner banks of the Epicenter retail chain also provide cashback when purchasing goods under the program. Thus, A-Bank provides 10% cashback at Epicenter for the first UAH 5,000 and 2% for all subsequent expenses on the eRecovery card, Sense Bank - 1% of the amount of all purchases under the program.

Tags: #epicenter #erecovery

