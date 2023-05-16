Economy

17:33 16.05.2023

RGC preparing to connect 20 biomethane plants to gas networks

3 min read
RGC preparing to connect 20 biomethane plants to gas networks

The Regional Gas Company (RGC) has performed 20 hydraulic calculations for potential customers for biomethane plants with a total annual capacity of about 100 million cubic meters, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.

As stated in the document, RGC announced this at the Aqua Therm Kyiv international exhibition on May 16, where the company presents equipment for connecting biomethane producers to gas networks.

In total, the company has already processed more than 50 applications from biomethane producers.

"This year, a new era in the development of the gas market in Ukraine has begun, and RGC is ready for it. Our enterprises produce equipment for connecting biomethane plants, certified according to European and world standards," CEO of RGC Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk quoted by the company's press service.

According to him, the company's specialists also have experience in consulting, developing design and technical documentation and specifications, and performing work on connecting biomethane plants to networks.

"We are open for cooperation with investors and are ready to scale this experience in any of the regions of Ukraine," Tiutiunnyk said.

RGC presented at its stand at the exhibition a gas control unit manufactured by RGC Production, equipped with components from the world's leading manufacturers of gas equipment represented by the Italian Pietro Fiorentini and Cavanga Group, as well as a line of rotary, ultrasonic, and membrane meters under the RGC Metering brand for industrial and domestic gas consumers, in including a smart counter.

As reported, in April 2023, RGC connected the first biomethane plant in Ukraine with an annual capacity of 3 million cubic meters of gas to its networks.

In 2022, a memorandum was signed between RGC and STX, a European biomethane market trader that controls 15% of the European market, for buying biomethane from Ukraine.

The company has also developed a state standard for injecting biomethane into distribution and main gas networks, approved by the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems. This document harmonizes the requirements for biomethane with European ones and simplifies its export to European countries.

The total potential of biomethane production in Ukraine is estimated at more than 9.6 billion cubic meters per year.

RGC was founded in 2010 and it is a leader in developing innovative and integrated solutions for the gas distribution industry. The company unites 20 gas distribution system operators working in 16 regions of Ukraine and servicing 250,000 km of gas distribution networks and 47,000 gas control points, as well as providing gas distribution services to 8 million customers. It provides a full range of services for connecting biomethane plants to gas distribution networks, including their own.

Tags: #gas #rgc

MORE ABOUT

14:46 12.05.2023
RGC mobile inspections of almost 20,000 km of networks in 2022 prevent loss of gas for UAH 1 bln - company

RGC mobile inspections of almost 20,000 km of networks in 2022 prevent loss of gas for UAH 1 bln - company

13:04 08.05.2023
Ukraine adopts state standard on injection of biomethane into gas networks – RGC

Ukraine adopts state standard on injection of biomethane into gas networks – RGC

13:39 03.05.2023
RGC companies provide assistance for UAH 92 mln to Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in Q1

RGC companies provide assistance for UAH 92 mln to Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in Q1

13:57 20.04.2023
RGC enters engineering services market in Poland

RGC enters engineering services market in Poland

20:45 19.04.2023
Azerbaijan supplies over 130 mcm of gas to Romania in Jan-Feb

Azerbaijan supplies over 130 mcm of gas to Romania in Jan-Feb

12:49 18.04.2023
Ukraine will keep ban on export of gas and coal for now – Energy Minister

Ukraine will keep ban on export of gas and coal for now – Energy Minister

15:51 12.04.2023
RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

17:10 06.04.2023
RGC gas distribution operators have plan to restore grids in territories to be liberated during counteroffensive - CEO

RGC gas distribution operators have plan to restore grids in territories to be liberated during counteroffensive - CEO

18:55 24.03.2023
Denmark invites Nord Stream 2 operator to join efforts to raise object found near pipeline

Denmark invites Nord Stream 2 operator to join efforts to raise object found near pipeline

19:14 20.03.2023
SBU and BES continue searches at RGC enterprises on Monday

SBU and BES continue searches at RGC enterprises on Monday

AD

HOT NEWS

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

IMF mission for 1st EFF program review expected at late May – Fund

LATEST

Teofipol Energy Company to produce biomethane

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

Ukraine wants to form minimum stock of oil, oil products based on 3% shares of market participants from sale volumes – bill

Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

France, together with intl partners, to join restoration of Ukraine – statement

G7 finance ministers, bank governors support increase in support for Ukraine to $44 bln, ready to impose new sanctions against Russia - communiqué

First 377 reconstruction projects financed by Fund for Eliminating Consequences of Russian Aggression considered – Restoration Agency

USAID to provide $1.5 mln in grants to support export alliances

Ukraine imposes sanctions against owners of Kryvy Rih iron ore plant, Reikartz and Premier hotels, some TIS terminals, Sumy NPO, Nasosenergomash, AEROC

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

AD
AD
AD
AD