RGC preparing to connect 20 biomethane plants to gas networks

The Regional Gas Company (RGC) has performed 20 hydraulic calculations for potential customers for biomethane plants with a total annual capacity of about 100 million cubic meters, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.

As stated in the document, RGC announced this at the Aqua Therm Kyiv international exhibition on May 16, where the company presents equipment for connecting biomethane producers to gas networks.

In total, the company has already processed more than 50 applications from biomethane producers.

"This year, a new era in the development of the gas market in Ukraine has begun, and RGC is ready for it. Our enterprises produce equipment for connecting biomethane plants, certified according to European and world standards," CEO of RGC Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk quoted by the company's press service.

According to him, the company's specialists also have experience in consulting, developing design and technical documentation and specifications, and performing work on connecting biomethane plants to networks.

"We are open for cooperation with investors and are ready to scale this experience in any of the regions of Ukraine," Tiutiunnyk said.

RGC presented at its stand at the exhibition a gas control unit manufactured by RGC Production, equipped with components from the world's leading manufacturers of gas equipment represented by the Italian Pietro Fiorentini and Cavanga Group, as well as a line of rotary, ultrasonic, and membrane meters under the RGC Metering brand for industrial and domestic gas consumers, in including a smart counter.

As reported, in April 2023, RGC connected the first biomethane plant in Ukraine with an annual capacity of 3 million cubic meters of gas to its networks.

In 2022, a memorandum was signed between RGC and STX, a European biomethane market trader that controls 15% of the European market, for buying biomethane from Ukraine.

The company has also developed a state standard for injecting biomethane into distribution and main gas networks, approved by the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems. This document harmonizes the requirements for biomethane with European ones and simplifies its export to European countries.

The total potential of biomethane production in Ukraine is estimated at more than 9.6 billion cubic meters per year.

RGC was founded in 2010 and it is a leader in developing innovative and integrated solutions for the gas distribution industry. The company unites 20 gas distribution system operators working in 16 regions of Ukraine and servicing 250,000 km of gas distribution networks and 47,000 gas control points, as well as providing gas distribution services to 8 million customers. It provides a full range of services for connecting biomethane plants to gas distribution networks, including their own.