Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eRecovery service in Diia; banks launch cards with 1-15% cashback

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has added to the Diia app the opportunity to apply for funds for the repair of housing damaged as a result of the war, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"At the first stage of the Restoration service, people whose houses need cosmetic repairs will receive help. For example, your housing is livable, but you need to replace windows, doors, repair the roof, etc.," Fedorov said in his Telegram channel.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that since February 24, 2022, almost 18,500 multi-storey residential buildings and more than 142, households have been destroyed or damaged.

According to him, participants in the hostilities, mobilized, families of fallen soldiers, people with disabilities of the first and second groups and large families have priority in obtaining funds for restoration. The maximum amount for the restoration of one facility is UAH 200,000.

"The immediate plans include the launch of a compensation mechanism for destroyed housing, provided for by law No. 2923. We expect that by the end of this year, thousands of Ukrainians will be able to purchase new housing," Kubrakov said.

In addition, he said work is also underway on a mechanism for reimbursing people for the cost of repairs by using Russian reparations, because citizens who have already renovated their housing cannot yet qualify for government assistance.

"We urge you to keep checks, photographs, testimonies of neighbors or publications in the media regarding your damaged housing in order to claim part of Russia's reparations in the future," Kubrakov said.

In order to receive assistance, it is needed to report damaged property in Diia application, open a specialized eRecovery account in one of the banks participating in the program (A-Bank, monobank, PrivatBank, PUMB and Sens Bank), fill out an application for assistance in Diia to check and send it for processing, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The possibility of opening the corresponding accounts and cards was already announced on Wednesday, in particular, by monobank, PrivatBank and Sens Bank. PrivatBank said it would add 15% cashback on all expenses on this card (but not more than UAH 1,500 per person and only in the first three months), monobank some 5% (but with a withdrawal limit of UAH 500 per month), FUIB some 2% and a bonus of UAH 500 upon receipt of funds to the card, A-Bank some 10% for the first UAH 5,000 and 2% for all subsequent expenses in Epicenter.

According to the ministry, after filing an application in Diia, local authorities will send a commission of representatives of law enforcement agencies to inspect the damaged property, record the destruction and determine the amount of compensation. After that, confirmations and funds will be sent to the eRecovery card.

Funds can be used to purchase building materials: windows, doors, roofing, as well as to pay for construction work, as well as for the services of contractors who have the appropriate codes for work, and their sellers have applied for participation in the program through the Diia portal.

According to PrivatBank, the list of stores will appear on the eRecovery website https://erecovery.diia.gov.ua/.

In addition, they must be used within 12 months from the date of receipt.

The service was developed by the Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure along with the Ministry of Digital Transformation with the support of the USAID/UK aid project "Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services/TAPAS" and the World Bank.

It is clarified that an issue about eRecovery can be asked by contacting the government hotline 1545, as well as the Diia support team.