Economy

17:48 10.05.2023

Ukrainian, Lithuanian railway operators agree to integrate together into European railway networks

2 min read
Ukrainian, Lithuanian railway operators agree to integrate together into European railway networks

Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos geležinkeliai, LTG) and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia will cooperate in the implementation of the Free Rail program initiated by LTG, the Lithuanian company said in a statement.

The Free Rail program, designed for the period up to 2030, is aimed at integrating business ties, technologies, including in the IT sector, with Europe. The companies signed a relevant memorandum in Munich on May 9.

According to CEO of LTG Egidijus Lazauskas when implementing the Free Rail program, the company invites railway operators from other countries in the Baltic region to join it.

Lazauskas said the long-term program will ensure the full integration of the region with Europe and will solve a variety of issues, from legal issues, business sustainability standards to technical compatibility or appropriate IT solutions.

Member of Ukrzaliznytsia board Viacheslav Yeremin believes that the formation of a new business model will strengthen Ukraine's economic ties with Europe.

The Free Rail plan provides for the development and implementation of a model of railway operation adapted to the Baltic region, based on EU standards and taking into account the characteristics of the broad gauge used in Lithuania, Ukraine and other countries of the former USSR. LTG plans to be fully integrated into the Western European transport system by 2030.

Tags: #railway

