Economy

12:34 05.05.2023

Ukraine reduces honey export by 16.7% in 2022

2 min read
Ukraine reduces honey export by 16.7% in 2022

Ukraine exported 48,000 tonnes of honey in 2022, which is 16.7% less than a year earlier, the Ukrainian Agriculture Export Association reported.

According to its data, the decline in exports in monetary terms was not so significant - by 4.6%, to $137 million.

"In recent years, honey has become one of those products that bring consistently high revenue to Ukrainian exporters. Although sales volumes show fluctuations in quantitative terms, due to price increases since 2021, this does not greatly affect the amount of total income," the association noted.

It clarified that in 2022 the average export price of honey was $2,853 per tonne compared to $2,853 per tonne in 2021.

According to the association, last year 88% of Ukrainian honey exports went to EU countries, which brought exporters $120 million.

The main buyers of Ukrainian honey were Germany, which purchased it for $38 million, Poland - $24 million, France - $11 million, Italy - $7 million, Spain - $6 million, Belgium - $6 million.

Among the countries from other regions that imported Ukrainian honey, the association indicated the United States, which purchased it for $10 million, and Japan - $1.7 million. Insignificant volumes were supplied to Turkey, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Somalia.

The record for honey export for Ukraine was 2020, when 80,800 tonnes were sold on foreign markets and $138.7 million was received from its sale.

Tags: #export #honey

MORE ABOUT

19:45 25.04.2023
Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

14:29 18.04.2023
Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

11:44 08.04.2023
Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

14:43 07.04.2023
Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

19:40 28.03.2023
Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

19:55 27.03.2023
Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

20:25 24.03.2023
US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

20:37 16.03.2023
Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

20:34 15.03.2023
Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

20:17 10.03.2023
Sady Dnipra of corporation Alef owner to expand apple orchards by 20 ha

Sady Dnipra of corporation Alef owner to expand apple orchards by 20 ha

AD

HOT NEWS

Lugano Business Forum on May 11-12 to discuss participation of business in Ukraine's recovery

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

LATEST

List of territories exempt from paying real estate tax needs to be finalized - EBA

RGC companies provide assistance for UAH 92 mln to Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in Q1

Metinvest pays over UAH 2.5 bln in taxes to Ukraine's budget in Q1

Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

Lugano Business Forum on May 11-12 to discuss participation of business in Ukraine's recovery

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

Italy through EBRD to provide up to EUR 10 mln in grants to Ukrenergo to increase liquidity

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Govt launches eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in western direction – PM

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

AD
AD
AD
AD