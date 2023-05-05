Ukraine reduces honey export by 16.7% in 2022

Ukraine exported 48,000 tonnes of honey in 2022, which is 16.7% less than a year earlier, the Ukrainian Agriculture Export Association reported.

According to its data, the decline in exports in monetary terms was not so significant - by 4.6%, to $137 million.

"In recent years, honey has become one of those products that bring consistently high revenue to Ukrainian exporters. Although sales volumes show fluctuations in quantitative terms, due to price increases since 2021, this does not greatly affect the amount of total income," the association noted.

It clarified that in 2022 the average export price of honey was $2,853 per tonne compared to $2,853 per tonne in 2021.

According to the association, last year 88% of Ukrainian honey exports went to EU countries, which brought exporters $120 million.

The main buyers of Ukrainian honey were Germany, which purchased it for $38 million, Poland - $24 million, France - $11 million, Italy - $7 million, Spain - $6 million, Belgium - $6 million.

Among the countries from other regions that imported Ukrainian honey, the association indicated the United States, which purchased it for $10 million, and Japan - $1.7 million. Insignificant volumes were supplied to Turkey, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Somalia.

The record for honey export for Ukraine was 2020, when 80,800 tonnes were sold on foreign markets and $138.7 million was received from its sale.