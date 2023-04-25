Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined six settlements in Kyiv, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The rapid recovery plan has five priorities this year. In fact, these are hundreds of various projects, hundreds of cities and towns where the restoration will be conducted at a time. One of the key principles is to 'build back better', which means to 'build better than it was before.' Today, the government is adopting an important instruction on the issue. We are determining six settlements where the restoration will be conducted comprehensively and in line with new principles," he said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, it is about Borodianka and Moschun in Kyiv region, Trostianets in Sumy region, Posad-Pokrovske in Kherson region, Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region, and Yahidne in Chernihiv region.

"All these towns suffered terrible destructions. And now they will be restored comprehensively. This means that not just separate buildings and constructions will be repaired, but everything [will be restored] in line with a systemic approach and a new design for full transformation of these settlements," he said,

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized that the implementation of the pilot project does not mean that the recovery process would not touch other settlements.

"The restoration is underway all over the country. This document is an attempt to find the most effective approaches that would ensure transparency, effectiveness, systemic and speedy restoration at a time," the prime minister said.