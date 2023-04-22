Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

Bulgaria will unblock cars with Ukrainian agricultural products at the border and unload them, Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said after a meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev.

"The parties discussed the current situation, agreed to wait for the decision of the European Commission and then continue negotiations," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said on Saturday.

In turn, the Bulgarian minister, after the talks, indicated that the Ukrainian side would not interfere with Bulgarian producers, BTA reports.

According to it, the European Commission is expected to propose a package of measures, which will introduce a temporary ban on the import of corn, wheat, sunflower and soybeans until June 5.

It specified that a meeting of the ministers of agriculture of the EU member states is expected in Luxembourg on Tuesday, where a decision can be agreed upon.