Economy

13:58 22.04.2023

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

1 min read
Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

Bulgaria will unblock cars with Ukrainian agricultural products at the border and unload them, Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solsky said after a meeting with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev.

"The parties discussed the current situation, agreed to wait for the decision of the European Commission and then continue negotiations," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said on Saturday.

In turn, the Bulgarian minister, after the talks, indicated that the Ukrainian side would not interfere with Bulgarian producers, BTA reports.

According to it, the European Commission is expected to propose a package of measures, which will introduce a temporary ban on the import of corn, wheat, sunflower and soybeans until June 5.

It specified that a meeting of the ministers of agriculture of the EU member states is expected in Luxembourg on Tuesday, where a decision can be agreed upon.

Tags: #bulgaria #agricultural_products

MORE ABOUT

14:39 19.04.2023
EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

12:14 19.04.2023
Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

09:28 19.04.2023
Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

11:32 11.04.2023
Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

16:00 09.12.2022
Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

13:09 12.08.2022
Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

18:10 04.05.2022
Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

18:11 28.04.2022
Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

10:18 26.04.2022
Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

Kuleba thanks Bulgarian PM for initiating collection of funds to help Ukraine

20:38 11.04.2022
Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

LATEST

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Delta Ukraine to ensure construction of Kingspan building technology campus under green standard

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

Metinvest Digital implements SAP in Metinvest-Shipping

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

AD
AD
AD
AD