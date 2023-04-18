Economy

14:29 18.04.2023

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

2 min read
The export of electricity will be stopped in case of a shortage of generation capacity for domestic consumers, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said.

"There can be no export if there is not enough generation for domestic consumers," the minister said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he did not begin to predict how long electricity exports resumed from April 11 could continue, given the upcoming repair campaigns for nuclear and thermal generation.

"I would not say that it will be a month or some other period. Everything will depend on the situation," the minister said.

At the same time, he called electricity exports another source of maintaining tariffs for the population, confirming that with its opening, the so-called export PSO was resumed, according to which exporters directed 80% of the income from this operation to cover the difference between the market price of electricity and its cost for household consumers.

At the same time, Haluschenko drew attention to the fact that with a decrease in electricity prices in the European market, export earnings will be less than last year.

He expressed hope that an additional transmission line with Poland would be opened as soon as possible, which would allow to technically increase the capacity for export, as well as that ENTSO-E would decide to increase the permitted export capacity currently being 400 MW by several times.

Tags: #energy #export

