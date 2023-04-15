Grant agreement on providing $400 mln by Japan for Ukraine recovery signed

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and a representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Hideya Kobayashi, signed an agreement on the allocation of a grant from the Japanese government.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Restoration, it is about the provision of a $400 million grant to Ukraine, an agreement on which was approved at the end of March 2023. The funds will be provided under the Programme for Emergency Recovery aimed at critical infrastructure.

"It is already the second grant agreement signed with JICA. Such support allows us to quickly and efficiently implement rapid and humanitarian recovery projects. First of all, it is about providing the basic needs of our citizens and restoring critical infrastructure," Kubrakov said.

According to the press release, funds will be provided to improve and support the following areas: equipment for humanitarian demining; transport service; energy service; destruction waste management; water supply; medical equipment; equipment for the provision of educational services; agricultural sector; public broadcasting sector; public utilities sector at the local government level.

"In addition, the Japanese government will provide $70 million in grant support for recovery of Ukraine through the mechanism of the UN Development Programme. In general, since the beginning of the year, an agreement has been reached between Ukraine and Japan on the provision of more than $600 million for recovery of Ukraine," the ministry said.

JICA is a governmental organization providing technical, grant assistance, and concessional loans to foreign governments. JICA is one of the largest agencies in the world providing assistance to more than 150 countries and is Japan's "one stop shop" through which all types of development assistance are provided.