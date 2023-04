Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced France's readiness to allocate EUR 2 billion to Ukraine, part of which will be used to restore Ukraine.

"Talked to French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire during Spring Meetings 2023. France is ready to support Ukraine with EUR 2 billion as part of a long-term programme. Part of the funds will be used for reconstruction," Shmyhal said on Twitter on Friday.