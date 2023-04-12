Economy

10:24 12.04.2023

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

2 min read
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will study the legislative amendment adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on April 10 on the return of payments of UAH 30,000 to military personnel, simultaneously limiting payments in the public sector, state-owned enterprises, the NBU, NABU, and other government agencies with a limit of UAH 67,000 and will evaluate its impact.

IMF mission chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray told Interfax-Ukraine that the IMF is aware of the amendment adopted on April 10 by Parliament regarding the legal basis for applying measures related to martial law, and the Fund is now assessing its impact.

Asked about the extent to which Ukraine has already fulfilled a number of its obligations under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, in particular, whether quantitative criteria were met at the end of March, the chief of mission said that it was too early to comment since the new program was approved just over a week ago.

There is no comment from the Ministry of Finance on the possible impact of this amendment on the budget and cooperation with the IMF. According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxes and Customs Policy (the Holos parliamentary faction), the implementation of this amendment will require an additional UAH 146 billion in spending.

On April 11, MP Volodymyr Tsabal (the Holos faction) submitted to the Rada a draft resolution to cancel the decision on this amendment. Until the consideration of this resolution, the Rada chairman cannot sign the bill with the amendment and send it to the president.

Tags: #ukraine #imf

MORE ABOUT

09:57 12.04.2023
Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

12:09 11.04.2023
Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

17:57 10.04.2023
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

10:50 07.04.2023
Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

16:17 06.04.2023
Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

15:36 05.04.2023
Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

11:14 05.04.2023
Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

AD

HOT NEWS

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev predicts reboot of Economic Security Bureau before year-end

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Removing tobacco market from shadow may add UAH 15-17 bln to state budget – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD