Economy

15:34 04.04.2023

EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

2 min read
The EU-U.S. Energy Council, which met in Brussels on Tuesday, assured of continued support for the further integration of Ukraine and Moldova with the European Union, including "in all energy sectors," according to their joint statement.

"We want to support Ukraine in rebuilding green energy systems. Green energy transition and energy security for our direct neighbours – Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans - are key issues for us," Council Co-Chair, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, said.

According to the statement of the parties, "following the successful synchronisation of Ukraine and Moldova with the EU electricity grid, the Council intends to continue to support Ukraine's rapid recovery and reconstruction, and support both Ukraine and Moldova by assisting with their long-term economic and clean energy transition."

"The Council continues to support both countries' integration with the EU across all energy sectors, including through accelerating the development of energy infrastructure and interconnections. The Council welcomed Ukraine's and Moldova's reform efforts towards meeting the objectives underpinning their candidate status for EU membership, and encouraged the countries to continue on this path, notably by ensuring that institutions in the energy sector are transparent, robust, and independent," the EU and U.S. representatives said.

According to the document, The EU, its Member States, and the United States intend to continue providing emergency energy assistance to Ukraine via the support fora set up in 2022, including the G7+ coordination forum and the International Advisory Energy Council for Ukraine.

The Council acknowledged the important contribution of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund set up by the Energy Community Secretariat and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism coordinated by the European Commission in providing effective and targeted support to counteract attacks against critical energy infrastructure, according to the statement.

21:03 04.04.2023
Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

20:10 04.04.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

19:27 04.04.2023
USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

16:09 04.04.2023
DTEK Kyiv Grids plans to restore more than 800 power facilities, 100 km of lines in preparation for winter – CEO

15:35 03.04.2023
Energy system operates with power reserve, fully covers consumption growth - Ukrenergo

14:24 03.04.2023
Ukraine mulling issue of opening electricity exports to Europe – Minister of Energy

11:41 01.04.2023
U.S. considering alternative long-range missiles for Ukraine instead of ATACMS - Milley

21:23 31.03.2023
Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

21:21 31.03.2023
USA joins other countries, organizations worldwide in demanding justice for Ukrainians – Blinken

10:14 30.03.2023
Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine mulling issue of opening electricity exports to Europe – Minister of Energy

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine needs hundreds of billions for rapid recovery - Zelenskyy

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

Mission East, Neo-Eco Ukraine to analyze destruction of villages in Mykolaiv region with view to their further green reconstruction

Ukraine year exports sugar 4.8 times more in 7 months of current marketing year than in full previous one – Ukrtsukor

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

