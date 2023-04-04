EU, USA to help Ukraine, Moldova strengthen and develop energy sector – statement

The EU-U.S. Energy Council, which met in Brussels on Tuesday, assured of continued support for the further integration of Ukraine and Moldova with the European Union, including "in all energy sectors," according to their joint statement.

"We want to support Ukraine in rebuilding green energy systems. Green energy transition and energy security for our direct neighbours – Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans - are key issues for us," Council Co-Chair, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, said.

According to the statement of the parties, "following the successful synchronisation of Ukraine and Moldova with the EU electricity grid, the Council intends to continue to support Ukraine's rapid recovery and reconstruction, and support both Ukraine and Moldova by assisting with their long-term economic and clean energy transition."

"The Council continues to support both countries' integration with the EU across all energy sectors, including through accelerating the development of energy infrastructure and interconnections. The Council welcomed Ukraine's and Moldova's reform efforts towards meeting the objectives underpinning their candidate status for EU membership, and encouraged the countries to continue on this path, notably by ensuring that institutions in the energy sector are transparent, robust, and independent," the EU and U.S. representatives said.

According to the document, The EU, its Member States, and the United States intend to continue providing emergency energy assistance to Ukraine via the support fora set up in 2022, including the G7+ coordination forum and the International Advisory Energy Council for Ukraine.

The Council acknowledged the important contribution of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund set up by the Energy Community Secretariat and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism coordinated by the European Commission in providing effective and targeted support to counteract attacks against critical energy infrastructure, according to the statement.