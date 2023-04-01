$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

The four-year EFF program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ukraine also provides the country with receiving $80 billion during this period from multilateral and bilateral donors, of which $20 billion in grants and $60 billion in soft loans, as well as another $20 billion in the form of relief from debt operations, IMF mission chief for Ukraine Gavin Gray said.

At a press conference on Friday after the approval the $15.6 billion EFF program, he recalled two announcements made last week: from a group of Ukraine's official creditors about the readiness to defer the country's debt payments for the period of the program and Ukraine's intention to agree on the same with holders of eurobonds and other external commercial debts.