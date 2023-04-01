Economy

11:41 01.04.2023

IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

4 min read
IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

The IMF Board approved a new four-year extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of SDR 11.6 billion (about $15.6 billion) as part of a $115 billion total support package for Ukraine, the fund said on its website.

"Ukraine’s EFF-supported program aims to anchor policies that sustain fiscal, external, price and financial stability and support economic recovery, while enhancing governance and strengthening institutions to promote long-term growth in the context of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine’s path to EU accession," the IMF said.

"The Executive Board’s decision allows the immediate disbursement of around SDR 2 billion (or $2.7 billion)," the fund said.

The IMF mission chief for Ukraine, Gavin Gray, told reporters that the first review of the program is expected in June-July this year, the second - by the end of October, possibly in early November, and from 2024 it will be quarterly.

"The approval of the EFF is expected to mobilize large-scale concessional financing from Ukraine’s international donors and partners, to help resolve Ukraine’s balance of payments problem, attain medium-term external viability, and restore debt sustainability on a forward-looking basis in both a baseline and downside scenario," the fund said.

"In view of the exceptionally high uncertainty faced by Ukraine, its IMF-supported program envisions a two-phased approach. In the first phase of the program, envisaged during 2023-2024, the focus will be on implementing a robust budget for 2023 and bolstering revenue mobilization, including by avoiding new measures that might erode tax revenues, sustaining steady disinflation and exchange rate stability, including through maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves, and contributing to long-term financial stability, including by preparing a deeper assessment of the banking sector health and further promoting central bank independence. The authorities are also committed to safeguarding and continuing reforms to strengthen governance and anti-corruption frameworks, including through legislative changes. Social spending will be safeguarded under the program," the report says.

"The second phase of the program will shift focus to more ambitious structural reforms to entrench macroeconomic stability, support the recovery and early post-war reconstruction, and enhance resilience and higher long-term growth, including in the context of Ukraine’s EU accession goals. Ukraine would be expected to revert to pre-war policy frameworks, principally a flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting, while boosting productivity and competitiveness, strengthening institutions, and tackling financial and energy sector vulnerabilities. In addition, fiscal policies would focus on critical structural reforms to anchor medium-term revenues through the implementation of a national revenue strategy, together with strengthening public finance management and introducing public investment management reforms to support post-war reconstruction," it says.

"Risks to the EFF arrangement are exceptionally high. The success of the program depends on the size, composition, and timing of external financing on concessional terms to help close fiscal and external financing gaps and restore debt sustainability on a forward-looking basis under the baseline and downside scenarios," Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said.

Gavin Gray specified that in addition to the fund's $15.6 billion, the support package includes $80 billion from multilateral and bilateral donors, of which $20 billion in grants and $60 billion in concessional loans, as well as another $20 billion in the form of deferred payments on external debt.

According to him, the base scenario assumes the winding down of the war in the middle of 2024, while the negative one - before the end of 2025 with an increase in funding needs up to $ 240 billion.

At the same time, the IMF representative stressed that the program provides for additional guarantees in this regard from a number of the fund's shareholders as preferred creditors, in particular the G7 countries, Belgium, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Spain.

Tags: #ukraine #imf

MORE ABOUT

13:53 01.04.2023
$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

12:47 01.04.2023
Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

12:25 01.04.2023
Issue of market orientation of energy tariffs likely to be discussed at post-war stage of EFF program - IMF

Issue of market orientation of energy tariffs likely to be discussed at post-war stage of EFF program - IMF

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

17:28 31.03.2023
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

15:45 31.03.2023
Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

12:47 31.03.2023
PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

10:58 30.03.2023
Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

10:14 30.03.2023
Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

LATEST

Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 may be 1%

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry urges Belarus to stop NPP construction

Ascet Shipping to invest about $500,000 in first stage of grain storage near Izmail port

Ukraine to be able to return to pre-war living standards, incomes in 5-7 years - Svyrydenko

Fuel prices in Ukraine will rise - ex-head of GTSOU

OKKO plans to start building agricultural processing plant, launch RES project in autumn

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to focus on finding funds for recovery – minister

EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

AD
AD
AD
AD