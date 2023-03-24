Economy

17:39 24.03.2023

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with World Bank's delegation headed by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the presidential press service has said.

"Particular attention was paid to the provision of financing by donors under the coordination of the World Bank for projects to restore our country, primarily in the areas of transport infrastructure, electricity and healthcare. The President emphasized the urgency of implementing programs for the fast recovery of destroyed infrastructure facilities, primarily residential buildings and educational institutions," according to the statement.

The president separately noted the importance of implementing business insurance programs in Ukraine, which is especially relevant in the context of job creation.

During the meeting, they noted the importance of the further coordination of donors’ efforts by the World Bank and partners to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance in a timely manner.

The head of state thanked the World Bank for the unprecedented support provided to Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion.

"We are grateful for the number of programs that the World Bank implements in Ukraine, especially after the start of a full-scale war. We thank you for the willingness to come to our aid even in the face of military challenges," he said.

