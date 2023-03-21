Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has increased national budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 537 billion, of which UAH 518.2 million is to be allocated to the national security and defense sector, MP Roksolana Pidlasa (from the Servant of the People faction) has said.

In turn, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said the adoption of relevant bill No. 9105 as a basis and in general was supported by 325 MPs at the plenary session on Tuesday.

"The law stipulates an increase in national budget expenditures by UAH 537.2 billion, of which 96.5% are directed to the national security and defense sector. In particular, UAH 518 billion is allocated to the needs of the troops (monetary support for the military, food, production and purchase of special equipment UAH 19 billion is directed to replenish the reserve fund of the national budget, which is used for unforeseen and urgent measures," Pidlasa said on her Facebook page.

She also said the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Affairs added to the bill a provision stating that the funds of the reserve fund should be used, in particular, for the payment of one-time financial assistance to the families of fallen servicemen (at least UAH 3 billion in 2023) and for construction of fortifications (at least UAH 2 billion).

According to the parliamentarian, the law will come into force after the signature by the president.