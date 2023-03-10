Economy

09:47 10.03.2023

DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

2 min read
DTEK again offers partial redemption of DTEK Energy's eurobonds

DTEK Holdings Limited again offered to buy back DTEK Energy eurobonds maturing in 2027, however, compared to the November offer, the stated maximum amount for the buyback was reduced from $50 million to $30 million, and the maximum buyback price, which in November was 27% of the face value, is absent.

"The management has concluded that under the current unforeseen circumstances, given the war and the volatile inflationary macroeconomic environment, it would be preferable and cost-effective for the bondholders and for the group's overall economic performance to conduct additional buybacks through the unmodified Dutch auction mechanism," the company said.

It is noted that DTEK at the same time carefully analyzed the current liquidity and compared the short-term operating needs of the group, its current and future receipts on accumulated receivables, further payments on outstanding bonds, multiple risks and restrictions on trading and expenses.

DTEK noted that since October 2022, the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine has been hit by massive missile strikes, which leads to significant damage at a number of generating facilities and regional energy companies.

"Because the duration and consequences of the war in Ukraine remain unclear at this time, it remains impossible to reliably assess the full severity of the consequences or their impact on the financial position and results of the group in future periods," the document states.

DTEK adds that currently there are restrictions on exports and the NBU moratorium on the purchase of foreign currency for payments on eurobonds.

"In these circumstances, it is critical that the group continue to actively manage maturities and debt repayments to ensure a more stable capital structure that allows it to protect its assets, operations and employees," it said.

Tags: #energy #eurobonds #dtek

MORE ABOUT

20:23 09.03.2023
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

18:53 09.03.2023
Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

14:29 09.03.2023
We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

15:29 08.03.2023
DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

17:51 07.03.2023
Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

12:09 07.03.2023
DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

11:57 07.03.2023
Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

LATEST

SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

Economy Ministry estimates fall in GDP in Feb at 26% against 32% in Jan

Zhevaho considers illegal seizure of Ferrexpo's shares mining companies under SPF claim, to appeal it

IMF mission starts discussions with Ukraine on potential program

RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

NBU proposes bill on nationalization of Sense Bank, bank announces potential investors

Ukrainian retail reopens 80% of outlets closed at start of war – Retailers Association

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD