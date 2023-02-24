Economy

15:07 24.02.2023

'Financial Ramstein' for Ukraine at high political level to be held in April on sidelines of IMF and World Bank meeting - Shmyhal

1 min read
A meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine - "financial Ramstein" - at a high political level - of presidents and prime ministers - will be held in early April in Washington during the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We will discuss long-term cooperation in five aspects: financing the budget deficit; the program for the rapid recovery, or Rapid Recovery plan; the large-scale recovery, or Marshall Plan for Ukraine; the confiscation of frozen Russian assets; war risk insurance," he said in an interview with Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

He recalled that the first meeting of "financial Ramstein" took place at the end of January. It was held online at the executive level.

