Economy

15:57 23.02.2023

NACP includes French corporation Auchan in list of intl sponsors of war

2 min read
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included the French corporation Auchan Holding in the list of international sponsors of the war.

According to the NACP press service, the reason for being included in the list of international sponsors of the war was that during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company refused to stop financing the terrorist state and did not close its business in the Russian Federation.

"For Auchan, Russia is the second most important sales market after France. In 2020 alone, Russian Auchan paid $167 million to the Russian budget. According to journalists, this is equal to the cost of 15 SU-25 aircraft, 42 tanks, 222 Kalibr missiles, or 477,000 AK-74 assault rifles. We cannot allow Russia to continue to receive these funds, for which they then kill Ukrainians. We want any company to be ashamed of collaborating with killers. The institution of reputation must act, therefore we have included Auchan in the list of international sponsors of the war," NACP chairman Oleksandr Novikov said.

As previously reported, thanks to investigative journalism by The Insider, Le Monde and Bellingcat, it became known that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian subsidiary of French Auchan had been supplying goods to the Russian military in the occupied Ukrainian territories under the guise of "humanitarian aid," and also helped with mobilization events in Russia.

Previously, the NACP has already included the following companies in the list of international sponsors of the war: Procter&Gamble, OpenWay Group, Danieli, TMS Tankers Ltd., Minerva Marine Inc., Thenamaris Ships Management, Delta Tankers Ltd., Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. Mondi Group/Mondi PLC, eKassir, Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry and Bonduelle.

All companies included in this list are included in the World-Check database from the international company London Stock Exchange Group in order to protect the financial sector from the sponsors of the Russian war.

Tags: #auchan #nacp

