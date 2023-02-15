Economy

14:08 15.02.2023

Ukraine to provide population with agricultural products in 2023 – head of Verkhovna Rada Committee

1 min read
Ukraine to provide population with agricultural products in 2023 – head of Verkhovna Rada Committee

There will be no food crisis in Ukraine in 2023, there are enough available resources to provide the country with all groups of agricultural products, Oleksandr Haidu, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, said.

According to a statement on the committee's website on Wednesday, in addition, this season, the shortage of vegetables, fruit and berries, the shortage of which was felt last year, may decrease due to the de-occupation of a part of Kherson region that specialized in their production.

Haidu also said that crops of corn, wheat and barley would be reduced in favor of sunflower, rapeseed and soybeans in 2023 due to their higher cost per hectare of crops. At the same time, sown areas will decrease by 15-20%.

According to the MP, this year the country's export potential will decrease, as less corn, the main export commodity in previous years, will be sown.

"However, we expect some increase in the profitability of agricultural products. After all, although with difficulty, the grain corridor is working," Haidu said.

Tags: #agriculture

MORE ABOUT

19:11 10.01.2023
Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

12:39 01.04.2022
Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

Agriculture ministry, Feodal.online team up on farmland demining project

13:34 30.03.2022
Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

15:47 29.03.2022
Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

21:01 14.03.2022
Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

14:41 05.07.2019
Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

Agriculture ministry compensates UAH 383 mln to farmers under livestock breeding program

11:59 18.06.2019
KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

14:57 27.05.2019
World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

LATEST

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to attract more than $2 bln from USA, World Bank, other donors in Feb – PM

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Ministry of Energy hands over generators from intl partners to Donbasenergo

Tigipko's TAS Group plans to enter JV of Austrian voestalpine, ÖBB Rail Cargo for construction of railcars with 25% share

Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

Fitch downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to RD, then upgrades it to 'CC' on completion of restructuring

AD
AD
AD
AD