Ukraine to provide population with agricultural products in 2023 – head of Verkhovna Rada Committee

There will be no food crisis in Ukraine in 2023, there are enough available resources to provide the country with all groups of agricultural products, Oleksandr Haidu, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, said.

According to a statement on the committee's website on Wednesday, in addition, this season, the shortage of vegetables, fruit and berries, the shortage of which was felt last year, may decrease due to the de-occupation of a part of Kherson region that specialized in their production.

Haidu also said that crops of corn, wheat and barley would be reduced in favor of sunflower, rapeseed and soybeans in 2023 due to their higher cost per hectare of crops. At the same time, sown areas will decrease by 15-20%.

According to the MP, this year the country's export potential will decrease, as less corn, the main export commodity in previous years, will be sown.

"However, we expect some increase in the profitability of agricultural products. After all, although with difficulty, the grain corridor is working," Haidu said.