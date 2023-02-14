Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

Generation of electricity on Tuesday, February 14, is enough to cover consumption, Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said.

"With the incredible efforts of power engineers, it is possible to keep the generation, delivery and distribution of electricity at the required level in order to meet the demand for the resource," said Haluschenko.

At the same time, in some regions, in particular in Odesa and Khmelnytsky regions, stabilization outages associated with the repair of networks are possible.

As reported with reference to network operators, Ukrenergo did not informed about consumption limits on Tuesday, as in the previous two days, due to no electricity shortages.