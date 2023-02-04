Ukrenergo warns of long-term power supply restrictions in Odesa, nearby areas due to serious network failure

A serious accident in the main network in Odesa region, which occurred due to the failure of equipment repeatedly restored after Russian attacks, threatens with longer restrictions on the power supply to Odesa and nearby areas, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

"Unfortunately, the scale of the accident is quite significant, therefore, this time the power supply restrictions will be longer. It is not yet possible to determine a specific time when it will be fully restored," Ukrenergo said on its Telegram channel reported on Saturday morning.

The company said that, together with Odesa Regional Military Administration and regional energy authorities, Ukrenergo specialists are developing backup power supply schemes for Odesa and nearby areas.

"Repair teams of Ukrenergo and regional power suppliers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences and resume power supply," the company said.

Ukrenergo said that on Saturday morning at one of the high-voltage substations that power the city of Odesa, an autotransformer, restored after being damaged during Russian attacks, failed.

"Power limits are introduced in the city and several districts of the region adjacent to Odesa, since it is impossible to supply electricity to consumers in full. In Odesa, emergency outages applied. In most other districts of the region, there are no obstacles to the supply of electricity to consumers," Ukrenergo said, describing the situation.

The company also said that during the last few missile attacks, the enemy deliberately targeted the high-voltage infrastructure of Odesa region, trying to black out it. As a result, all high-voltage substations in the region have been heavily damaged.

"Ukrenergo's repair teams resumed the functionality of repeatedly damaged equipment that worked according to backup schemes. Therefore, network restrictions were in effect for the city and some districts of Odesa region. This mode of operation, to which power engineers are forced to switch due to shelling, led to the failure of repeatedly damaged equipment," the company said.

As reported, due to accidents in the main network, Odesa and part of the districts of the region remain cut off from the electricity supply. Prior to this, from the day of the last enemy attack on January 26, there were emergency power outages in Odesa region, since the possibility of its supply was limited.