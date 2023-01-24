Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova declined by almost half in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, Moldovagaz said in a statement on its website.

"Consumption of gas declined almost by half over the final three months of last year from 386 million cubic meters in October-December 2021 to 194.4 mcm in October-December 2022," Moldovagaz said.

Heat and power companies reduced consumption most of all by 54.5% from 119.2 mcm to 54.2 mcm. Household consumers reduced consumption 43.9% from 146.4 mcm to 82 mcm.

According to Moldovagaz, many enterprises of the heat power sector have begun using fuel oil, which is cheaper, and household consumers have switched from more expensive gas to other types of fuel in order to save money, primarily wood and coal.

Warmer weather has also affected demand.