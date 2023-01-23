Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the companies controlled by it paid almost UAH 100 billion to the state budget in 2022, the company's press service reported on Monday.

"We remain one of the largest taxpayers in Ukraine. Despite the full-scale war and the severe destruction of our infrastructure, we paid funds to the budget in due time and in full amount. It was the most difficult year in the history of Ukraine, but we keep a reliable rear for our defenders and bring our Victory," the company said.

As reported, Naftogaz and the companies controlled by it paid UAH 116 billion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments to the state and local budgets in 2021. In particular, the group's enterprises transferred about UAH 106 billion of taxes, fees and obligatory payments to the state budget, and the parent company also paid UAH 10.3 billion of VAT during customs clearance of natural gas imported throughout the year.