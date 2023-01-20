Some 30 energy companies request energy equipment worth EUR 107 mln within Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Ministry of Energy

The working group on the organization of humanitarian assistance in the energy sector under the Ministry of Energy has already approved requests from 30 energy companies within the framework of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund for the purchase of the necessary energy equipment with an estimated cost of more than EUR 107 million.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitization Farid Safarov at a conference for potential suppliers of power equipment required for emergency repairs of the Ukrainian energy system on Friday.

"The Ministry of Energy is working closely with international partners to attract as much as possible assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. One of these mechanisms is the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established under the Secretariat of the Energy Community," Safarov is quoted on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

The Deputy Minister urged Ukrainian companies to participate more actively in procurement procedures and thus support not only the energy sector, but also the country's economy as a whole.