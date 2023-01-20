Economy

14:44 20.01.2023

German Economy Minister visiting Odesa, announces EUR 52 mln in aid

German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze during her visit to Odesa promised further support to Ukraine and announced the allocation of EUR 52 million for electricity and heat supply.

According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Schulze met with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov to negotiate German-Ukrainian cooperation to rebuild Ukraine.

Schulze pledged further specific support for electricity, space heating, medical care and municipalities in the amount of EUR 52 million.

"I came here with a message: Germany is in solidarity with you in the restoration, as our goal is also a bright European future for a free Ukraine," she said.

Schulze also said the provision of electricity, heat and water, especially in winter, is one of the decisive factors in the stability of Ukrainian society in the war.

"That's why Ukraine needs not only weapons, but civilian support to stay strong," she said.

It is noted that on Thursday the minister visited four projects in Odesa and the suburbs.

