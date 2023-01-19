Priorities of Ukraine's post-war energy sector to be development of nuclear, green generation, decentralization - Deputy Energy Minister

The development of Ukraine's energy sector after its victory over Russian invaders will be based on the development of nuclear and green generation and the construction of a decentralized energy system, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov said.

"Three main priorities for the development of our energy system: a more powerful development of nuclear, green energy and the construction of a decentralized energy system. These priorities will underlie our updated energy strategy in the coming decades," he said during a discussion at Ukraine House Davos as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is already holding consultations on these issues with international partners.

"We plan to completely abandon coal in the power industry by 2040, and its role will significantly decrease after 2032. It is expected that the share of renewable energy sources in the energy balance will reach 25% in 2032 and double by 2050," he described the goals of Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that the phase-out of coal will go hand in hand with the construction of new solar and wind generation, as well as new biofuel thermal power plants.

In addition, according to Demchenkov, by 2032 Ukraine plans to build two new nuclear reactors and launch pilot projects of low-power reactors.

The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that now is the right time to discuss future energy projects in Ukraine with international partners and investors in order to accelerate the energy transition after the victory. At the same time, he emphasized that the energy transition of Europe is impossible without the participation of Ukraine.