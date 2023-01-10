PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that today the total amount for the restoration of Ukraine, the sources of which are already clear, is about UAH 110 billion.

"The scale of destruction is enormous. We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars of losses. Accordingly, the Ukraine Recovery Program will become the largest reconstruction project since the Second World War. We have already identified four key sources of its funding," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, confiscated Russian funds will be the first source.

"The government has already sent UAH 17 billion of confiscated funds from Russian banks to the budgetary Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. The process of confiscation of Russian assets in Ukraine continues. We are working to start it in the allied countries," he added.

The second source will be funds directly from the state budget. In particular, in 2023 UAH 35.5 billion will also go to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression at the expense of the National Bank paying part of its profits.

"The third source is the funds of international partners. There are already first steps in this direction. The United States has decided to provide $1.4 billion, or more than UAH 56 billion, for the restoration of Ukraine. We expect these funds to arrive in the near future," the prime minister said.

The fourth source, according to Shmyhal, will be funds from donors from all over the world, collected on the UNITED24 platform.

"We thank all our partners and thousands of people from around the world who help us start this recovery process. Today, the total amount for recovery from sources we already understand is about UAH 110 billion. In total, this year we expect to receive $17 billion, or UAH 680 billion for the priority restoration of damaged and destroyed property," the prime minister said.