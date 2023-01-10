Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

Chernihiv region has received from ROCKWOOL (Denmark) three powerful generators to ensure the operation of critical infrastructure, said head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

"Today, the region has received another batch of aid from the Danish company ROCKWOOL. These are three powerful generators (two with 200 kW power, one with 165 kW power), which will be useful for the stable operation of critical infrastructure facilities in the event of a power outage," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Our partners from the ROCKWALL company clearly and on time fulfill their obligations to help Chernihiv region in passing the winter period. Powerful generators were required for critical infrastructure facilities in certain localities. Now ... the issue has been resolved," first deputy head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Kostiantyn Mehem was quoted as saying.