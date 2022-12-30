Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

The volume of natural gas received from Russia by Latvia has fallen 73% in January-November 2022, Latvian natural gas system operator Conexus Baltic Grid told BNS.

Traders have already actively diversified supply sources this year and supplied natural gas from the Klaipeda LNG terminal in order to ensure reliable and predictable availability of natural gas. The amount of natural gas received from Lithuania has significantly increased, reaching 17.6 terawatt-hours during this period, Conexus said.

Latvia has decided to fully move away from Russian gas on January 1, 2023.

Latvian power transmission system operator Augstsprieguma tikls is the largest shareholder in Conexus at 68.46%, while MM Capital Infrastructure Fund managed by Japan's Marubeni holds 29.06%, and 2.48% is held by other shareholders.