Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says more than 200 cargoes from partners with energy equipment have already arrived in Ukraine.

"Every day new initiatives appear in Europe and the world in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. More than 200 cargoes with energy equipment have already delivered. The European Union has promised to mobilize 900 generators for us. Thank you and we appreciate this gesture of solidarity," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister said, among other things, the partners are transferring to Ukraine powerful generator sets capable of supplying important facilities, for example, medical institutions or pumping stations of water utilities.