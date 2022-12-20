Economy

15:33 20.12.2022

Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo


Kyiv is provided with electricity by less than 50%, in general, a significant deficit remains in the energy system due to the terrorist shelling of the Russian Federation, Ukrenergo reported.

"As of this morning, there remains a significant shortage of power in the energy system. Less than half of the consumption needs are met in the capital, the priority is the supply of critical infrastructure," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

At the same time, the company expects that on Tuesday it will be possible to turn on certain equipment, which will make it possible to slightly increase the level of power supply reliability, reduce the power shortage in the capital's energy center and power more consumers.

They noted that the attacks by UAVs on the objects of the main networks in the central region, which took place on the night of December 19, as well as shelling in the east of Ukraine, led to another damage to the energy infrastructure and a deterioration in the situation with energy supply, in particular, in the central region and Kyiv.

"The repair crews of Ukrenergo, generation and distribution system operators are making every effort to improve energy supply," the company stated.

As reported, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of YASNO energy supply company, said on Monday evening that the needs of the population in electricity in the capital can only be met by 20%, as a result, according to him, 10 hours without electricity in the capital is a reality today.

