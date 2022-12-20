Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

The Russian aggressor on the night of December 20, 2022 once again fired at the oil and gas infrastructure of Naftogaz Group, according to a company press release.

"Enemy missiles hit one of the facilities in Kharkiv region," the document says.

A large-scale fire broke out on the spot, it is now being liquidated, there were no victims, Naftogaz informed.

"The damage will be assessed later, after the completion of the work of the rescuers, but I am sure that everything destroyed will be restored. Unlike the reputation of the terrorist country, which will remain an outsider on the world stage for a long time," chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

As reported, the previous shelling of the group's facilities occurred on November 17, when the gas production infrastructure of Ukrgazvydobuvannia in eastern Ukraine was damaged.