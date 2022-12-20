Economy

09:37 20.12.2022

IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

2 min read
IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the discussion of Program Monitoring with Board involvement (PMB) for Ukraine, previously approved at the IMF management, declares that this four-month program is designed to help Ukraine maintain stability and catalyze donor financing amid very large balance of payment needs and exceptionally high risks.

"The PMB is tailored to Ukraine’s exceptional circumstances, to help the authorities implement prudent macroeconomic policies during this particularly difficult period and catalyze donor financing. Large and predictable external financial support will be critical for the success of the authorities’ strategy, and frontloaded disbursements would help address strains in early 2023," IMF First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Ms. Gita Gopinath said.

"Key measures under the PMB include enhancing revenue mobilization and reviving the domestic debt market, preparing a financial sector strategy, and enhancing transparency and governance," the fund said.

"Notwithstanding all these strains, the authorities have largely managed to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, and they are committed to continue adapting policies to fast changing circumstances, including in the case of a severe downside scenario. Balance of payment needs remain very large and risks are exceedingly high," Gita Gopinath stated.

"The PMB focuses on a targeted set of policy actions to support macroeconomic and financial stability. This will require enhancing revenue mobilization, containing monetary financing and therefore reviving domestic debt markets. At the same time, the PMB seeks to promote transparency and preserve hard-won gains from past Fund-supported programs, including in the areas of independence of the National Bank of Ukraine and, more broadly, governance and anti-corruption. Strong implementation of the PMB should help pave the way toward a possible full-fledged IMF-supported program," she said.

Tags: #ukraine #imf

