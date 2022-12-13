European Council approves decision on EUR 18 bln aid package for Ukraine in 2023 – media

The European Council has approved a decision on an aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 18 billion in 2023, Politico said.

For this, the EU partially unblocked the allocation of EUR 6.3 billion to Hungary, and also approved the Hungarian plan for using funds from the "covid" fund worth EUR 5.8 billion.

In order to receive this money, Budapest will have to implement 27 changes in the field of combating corruption and the independence of the judiciary.