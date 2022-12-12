Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

Ukrenergo enlisted the support of the Energy Community in the process of compensating for the damage caused by Russia to the energy facilities of Ukraine.

"To file lawsuits against Russia and demand compensation for losses caused to the main networks of Ukrenergo, we will be assisted by one of the most influential energy organizations in Europe - the Energy Community, of which Ukraine has been a member since 2010," the report says.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Ukrenergo and the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

Ukrenergo noted that, together with the Energy Community, they are striving to achieve compensation for the damage caused by the Russian Federation to the energy sector. From the first day of a full-scale invasion to today, all damage to networks and destroyed objects are recorded in detail in order to bill the terrorist country.

For this, the Energy Community Secretariat will involve international and Ukrainian experts, conduct a thorough analysis of where Ukrenergo will be able to apply for compensation for losses, and a working group on legal claims specially created under the memorandum will represent Ukrenergo in the Special Tribunal against Russia.

In addition, an action plan will be developed and key experts and companies will be identified to provide support for the consideration of claims against the Russian Federation in national courts and international tribunals.

Ukrenergo expressed its gratitude to the Energy Community Secretariat for supporting Ukraine, for helping and facilitating Russia to answer for its crimes against Ukraine and the world, and also to fully compensate for the damage.