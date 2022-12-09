Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

A return to the scheduled power outages is envisaged in a few days, when with the restoration of generating capacities damaged by the shelling of the Russian Federation, it will be possible to reduce the shortage of electricity, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"We see that the frosts have receded a little. At the same time, we are gradually restoring generating capacities, and gradually the amount of generation available to us is increasing, thereby reducing the shortage. I think that in a few days we will reach the limit when everyone can strictly comply with the power outage schedules by regions introduced by regional energy companies," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center in Kyiv on Friday.

As the head of the national energy company explained, now Ukraine is experiencing a round-the-clock power shortage, which means that outages, including emergency ones, are also introduced around the clock.

"When we see today for tomorrow the volume of the forecast shortage in the power system for each hour separately, then we distribute the limits by regions in proportion to their consumption. Further, the regional energy companies, together with the regional military administrations, draw up the corresponding lists of outages. When the shortage is too large, as, for example, after an accident or attack, that the regions do not fit into the limits, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce additional restrictions, because there is nowhere to get more electricity from," Kudrytsky said, describing the algorithm.

At the same time, the head of the company said that the company should monitor the overall balance of the system in order to avoid its collapse.

According to him, the problem of reducing the shortage is now associated with the resumption of generating capacities in Ukraine.

"There is a restoration of thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants. Nuclear power plants are in operation now, they support the power system, but nuclear generation provides half of the needs before the war, and now we cannot cover consumption with one nuclear power plant. We need other types of generation, but they are badly damaged," he said.

Kudrytsky once again said that there is no thermal power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged. In addition, almost all HPPs received some kind of damage.