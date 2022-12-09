Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the third quarter of 2022 fell by 30.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021 after falling by 37.2% in the second quarter and 15.1% in the first of this year , such an operational assessment was published by the State Statistics Service on Friday.

According to the published data, compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted), GDP grew by 9.0%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2021, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.4% after a decline of 3.8% in 2020, its nominal value was about $200 billion.

The Ministry of Economy previously said that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which began on October 10, increased the rate of decline in the Ukrainian economy to approximately 39% in October and 41% in November, as a result of which the forecast for the whole year was worsened from 32% to 33.2%.

At a briefing on December 8, NBU top managers also said that Russian energy terror worsened their estimate of a 31.5% decline in GDP this year, but did not specify by how much.

The IMF expects the Ukrainian economy to fall by 33% this year.