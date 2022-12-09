Economy

15:59 09.12.2022

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

1 min read
Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

 Real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in the third quarter of 2022 fell by 30.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021 after falling by 37.2% in the second quarter and 15.1% in the first of this year , such an operational assessment was published by the State Statistics Service on Friday.

According to the published data, compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted), GDP grew by 9.0%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2021, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.4% after a decline of 3.8% in 2020, its nominal value was about $200 billion.

The Ministry of Economy previously said that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which began on October 10, increased the rate of decline in the Ukrainian economy to approximately 39% in October and 41% in November, as a result of which the forecast for the whole year was worsened from 32% to 33.2%.

At a briefing on December 8, NBU top managers also said that Russian energy terror worsened their estimate of a 31.5% decline in GDP this year, but did not specify by how much.

The IMF expects the Ukrainian economy to fall by 33% this year.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp

MORE ABOUT

15:31 09.12.2022
Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

17:37 06.12.2022
Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

16:55 06.12.2022
EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

16:48 06.12.2022
Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

14:17 06.12.2022
Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

17:54 05.12.2022
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

18:18 02.12.2022
Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

09:51 02.12.2022
USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

14:59 30.11.2022
Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

12:43 26.11.2022
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

LATEST

Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Textile-Contact Group opens production of interior products

Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

A.G.R. Group may create agricultural cluster in western regions for more convenient exports

Biosphere Corporation creates advisory board, introduces ex-head of Kyivstar and Carlsberg in Ukraine Chernyshov

ECA insures Oschadbank's loan to Zaporizhia non-ferrous alloys plant for EUR 3 mln

PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

AD
AD
AD
AD