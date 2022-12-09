Economy

15:31 09.12.2022

Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

1 min read
Economy Ministry estimates decline in Ukraine's GDP at 41% in Nov, at 33.2% over 2022

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure increased the rate of decline in the Ukrainian economy in November 2022, year-over-year, up to approximately 41%, First Deputy Economy Minister Denys Kudin has said.

"Our expectations for November are 41% less. This is significantly deeper than what we predicted before," he said during a discussion at the Center for Economic Strategy (CES) on the evening of December 8.

A month earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, at a meeting with representatives of the U.S. media, said Russian energy terror in October increased the fall in GDP to 39% by October 2021, which is worse than the figures that were in September-August, namely at 35%.

Kudin also said in general for this year the forecast for a fall in GDP has been worsened to 33.2% from 32%.

"Our forecast is 33.2% less. We worsened it somewhat due to attacks on the energy system after November 23 and December 5," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp

MORE ABOUT

15:59 09.12.2022
Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

17:37 06.12.2022
Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

16:55 06.12.2022
EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

16:48 06.12.2022
Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

14:17 06.12.2022
Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

Hungary blocks allocation of EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023

17:54 05.12.2022
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

18:18 02.12.2022
Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

09:51 02.12.2022
USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

14:59 30.11.2022
Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

12:43 26.11.2022
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

AD

HOT NEWS

Decline in Ukraine's GDP in Q3 2022 slows down to 30.8% – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Textile-Contact Group opens production of interior products

Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

A.G.R. Group may create agricultural cluster in western regions for more convenient exports

Biosphere Corporation creates advisory board, introduces ex-head of Kyivstar and Carlsberg in Ukraine Chernyshov

ECA insures Oschadbank's loan to Zaporizhia non-ferrous alloys plant for EUR 3 mln

PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

Director of EIR Center: Statements about Ukraine's export of electricity are outright lie

AD
AD
AD
AD