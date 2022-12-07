Economy

15:58 07.12.2022

Naftogaz estimates losses in gas production due to Russian shelling of group facilities in Nov at $700 mln

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, estimates losses in natural gas production due to Russian shelling of the group's gas production facilities in November at $700 million.

"Losses in gas production are estimated at about $700 million. The volume that we could not produce due to the breakdown of our equipment causes additional complexity and additional demand for this resource from other countries," he said during an EBRD-organized discussion on stabilization and restoration of Ukraine.

According to him, the group's specialists are working to eliminate damage to the infrastructure, and it is planned to restore the volume of lost gas production by the end of December this year.

Chernyshov also clarified that Ukraine estimates the need for additional imports during the current heating season of about 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas, which may be needed for the production of electricity and heat.

"The expected volume of additional imports is estimated at 2.6 billion cubic meters needed for electricity generation. But this may not be the final number due to the fact that missile attacks (on energy infrastructure) continue," he explained.

Chernyshov expressed his gratitude to the EBRD and donor countries for the financing provided for the purchase of gas.

"It is obvious to us that our future, Ukraine's passage of the heating season, depends very much on effective cooperation with those whom we value very much. Thanks to everyone on my part," he summed up.

As reported, on November 17, more than ten gas production facilities of Naftogaz were attacked.

Tags: #naftogaz #losses

