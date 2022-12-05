Economy

17:54 05.12.2022

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

2 min read
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure facilities in three regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, however, the country's energy system remained integral thanks to work of the air defense forces, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The country's energy system operates and remains integral. Energy facilities were hit in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. Emergency power outages were introduced in some regions in order to balance the system and avoid accidents. Rescuers are already working on cleaning up the aftermath of the attack in order to restore electricity supply to every home," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Shmyhal stressed that Russia has failed to implement its plans.

"The terrorist country Russia again tried to implement its criminal plan – to immerse Ukraine into darkness and cold. Thanks to the heroic Armed Forces of Ukraine and the air defense, the enemy yet failed to implement its plan," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He also stressed that Russia mounted its new massive attack on the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.

"They are demonstrating to the world what kind of a reliable security guarantor they are. So, we rely on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our rescuers. We believe in victory and a fair justice for the Russian terrorists," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #ukraine #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:15 05.12.2022
DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

17:41 05.12.2022
Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

16:03 05.12.2022
Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

15:35 05.12.2022
Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

16:11 03.12.2022
Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

12:29 03.12.2022
INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

18:23 02.12.2022
Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

18:18 02.12.2022
Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

14:32 02.12.2022
Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

LATEST

Zelensky unimpressed by price cap of $60 per barrel of Russian oil

Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Transfer of corporate rights to IDS Ukraine to ARMA not to affect its activities in any way – CEO

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

AD
AD
AD
AD