Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure facilities in three regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, however, the country's energy system remained integral thanks to work of the air defense forces, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The country's energy system operates and remains integral. Energy facilities were hit in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. Emergency power outages were introduced in some regions in order to balance the system and avoid accidents. Rescuers are already working on cleaning up the aftermath of the attack in order to restore electricity supply to every home," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Shmyhal stressed that Russia has failed to implement its plans.

"The terrorist country Russia again tried to implement its criminal plan – to immerse Ukraine into darkness and cold. Thanks to the heroic Armed Forces of Ukraine and the air defense, the enemy yet failed to implement its plan," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

He also stressed that Russia mounted its new massive attack on the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.

"They are demonstrating to the world what kind of a reliable security guarantor they are. So, we rely on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our rescuers. We believe in victory and a fair justice for the Russian terrorists," Shmyhal said.