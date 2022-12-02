Economy

18:23 02.12.2022

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that electricity producers provide 83% of the required consumption.

"As of this morning, electricity producers provide 83% of consumption. All operators of the distribution system – regional energy companies – have been given consumption limits for each region, providing priority for supplying critical infrastructure facilities. The needs of other consumers – enterprises and the housing sector – are met by 40-50%," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, the restoration of the country's power system continues, which allows reducing the outage time, as well as moving to predictable planned schedules.

