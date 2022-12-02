Economy

18:18 02.12.2022

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

1 min read
Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine was forced to return to its original forecast of a 32-33.5% fall in real gross domestic product this year due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy, said at a briefing on Friday.

"It is absolutely obvious that the macroeconomic forecast should be changed, more correctly, adjusted. At the beginning of the year, we envisaged that the economy would fall at the level of 32-33%. Then the economy showed very high adaptive abilities. But, given the attack on the energy system that took place in in November, of course, some enterprises suspended their activities, which means that we, as the Ministry of Economy, have somewhat worsened our prospects and, unfortunately, returned to our previous forecast: by the end of the year, the fall in GDP could be 32-33%, even 33.5%," Svyrydenko said.

She suggested that colleagues from the National Bank of Ukraine would agree with this.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp

MORE ABOUT

09:51 02.12.2022
USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

14:59 30.11.2022
Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

12:43 26.11.2022
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania sign joint statement after meeting of PMs within Lublin Triangle

14:32 25.11.2022
Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

14:19 25.11.2022
Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

11:43 25.11.2022
Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

14:22 24.11.2022
Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

13:38 24.11.2022
European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

18:59 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

18:51 22.11.2022
Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

LATEST

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Transfer of corporate rights to IDS Ukraine to ARMA not to affect its activities in any way – CEO

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

AD
AD
AD
AD