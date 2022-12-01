Economy

13:06 01.12.2022

NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

3 min read
NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), after reviewing the revised version of bill No. 5655 on the reform of urban development, assessed it as inconsistent with the anti-corruption strategy and recommends revising the bill.

"In accordance with the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-2025, the priority areas for the introduction of measures to prevent corruption are, in particular, construction, land relations and infrastructure. Problems in this area are, among other things, the imperfection of existing control tools and the lack of transparency in construction processes. Based on the results of consideration of the revised version of the bill, it was found that the proposed version does not solve the identified problems, and therefore is not consistent with the anti-corruption strategy," Deputy Chairman of the NACP Andriy Vyshnevetsky said in a letter to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, a copy of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

Thus, in the comments and recommendations of the NACP, among other things, it is noted that bill No. 5655 does not provide for a mechanism for eliminating identified violations of the law established as a result of supervision, there are no sanctions for objects of supervision in case of violations and it is not indicated how these violations should be eliminated. Also, there is no provision for the procedure for the annulment of the right to build, obtained on the basis of the submitted documents that contradict the town planning legislation. Therefore, it is proposed to provide for a procedure for terminating the right to build and cancel permits if violations are detected by the supervisory authority.

Bill No. 5655 proposes to amend the law on regulation of urban development with new article 383 and establish that a construction site built or being built in violation of restrictions on land use cannot be considered an object of unauthorized construction if such restrictions are not specified in urban planning conditions and restrictions and/or not included in the State Land Cadastre.

"These circumstances practically legitimize construction in violation of restrictions on land use. Regarding the availability of information on restrictions on land use in the State Land Cadastre, it should be noted that the information entered in the SLC is incomplete, is in the process of being created and may not contain data on a particular land area," the NACP said.

At the same time, the NACP recommends that, as a basis for refusing to provide urban planning conditions and restrictions, the discrepancy between data and information in order to obtain the urban planning conditions and restrictions with the requirements of urban planning documentation should be provided, and when developing projects and conducting an examination, establish compliance with the requirements of urban planning documentation at the local level. In addition, the NACP submitted a number of other proposals.

Tags: #bill #nacp

MORE ABOUT

09:02 04.10.2022
Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

Biden signs into law bill on provisional budget including aid for Ukraine - White House

11:42 01.10.2022
Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

16:55 15.03.2022
Rada adopts number of bills necessary for Ukraine to defeat Russian occupier – MP Zhelezniak

Rada adopts number of bills necessary for Ukraine to defeat Russian occupier – MP Zhelezniak

12:00 14.03.2022
MPs propose to extend law on legal regime in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to territories occupied by Russia after Feb 24

MPs propose to extend law on legal regime in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine to territories occupied by Russia after Feb 24

13:46 09.03.2022
US Congress releases bill to fund federal government for FY2022, $13.6 bln aid for Ukraine envisaged

US Congress releases bill to fund federal government for FY2022, $13.6 bln aid for Ukraine envisaged

11:32 05.01.2022
NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

12:58 30.12.2021
Antimonopoly Committee head expects adoption of bill with first part of committee reform in Jan

Antimonopoly Committee head expects adoption of bill with first part of committee reform in Jan

19:39 13.12.2021
Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

14:57 30.11.2021
Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

Rada adopts 'resource' bill to raise number of taxes without amendment on rent on ore

14:08 25.11.2021
Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

AD

HOT NEWS

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

LATEST

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

Ukrainian retail, e-commerce lose up to 30% of sales during Black Friday due to Russian attack

Ukrzaliznytsia puts back on rails trains to Slovakia from Dec 11

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

G7 ambassadors meet with new NBU head, note successful work of NBU in managing macro-financial situation

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Gazprom decides against lowering supplies to Moldova, backhaul nomination absent

Ukraine has not been importing gas from Russia for seven years

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

AD
AD
AD
AD