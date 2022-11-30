Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

The shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian power system as of 11:00 am Wednesday is 27% compared to 30% at the same time on Tuesday, NPC Ukrenergo reported on its Telegram channel.

"Generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will allow slightly reducing the shortage in the power system. All operators of the distribution system have been given consumption limits for each region. Exceeding the consumption limits leads to the need for emergency outage in order to avoid overloading the networks and ensure balance in the power system," the company said in a statement.

Ukrenergo recalled that electricity saving will allow applying less restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also enable power engineers to focus on repairs of damaged facilities, which become more difficult with each subsequent missile attack.

As reported, due to the Russian missile attack on Wednesday, November 23, the Ukrainian power system went into blackout and is gradually recovering. On the evening of the next day, the shortage of electricity was 50%, on Friday morning it decreased to 30%, on Saturday morning up to 25%, on Sunday morning up to 20%.

On Monday morning, the shortage rose again to 27% due to emergency outages at a number of power plants.