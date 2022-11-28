Economy

09:19 28.11.2022

Ukraine has not been importing gas from Russia for seven years

Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under a contract with PJSC Gazprom (Russia) already for seven years – since November 26, 2015, purchasing it exclusively on the western border of the country.

The reason for Ukraine's refusal to buy gas on its eastern border at the end of 2015 was the inconsistency in price.

At the same time, after the revision of the formula in the contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom under the Stockholm Arbitration, Ukraine was ready to resume direct imports in the spring of 2018, but the Russian monopolist returned the advance payment to Naftogaz.

10:14 23.11.2022
18:18 22.11.2022
15:32 21.11.2022
09:45 04.11.2022
12:20 03.11.2022
15:47 02.11.2022
18:15 01.11.2022
09:55 28.10.2022
18:56 10.10.2022
14:43 07.10.2022
