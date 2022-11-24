Economy

12:25 24.11.2022

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

2 min read
 Ukraine's power system is gradually recovering after the seventh massive wave of Russian missile strikes, Ukrenergo reported.

"The target of yesterday's attack was mainly generation facilities, which led to a system failure and massive blackouts of consumers in Ukraine and Moldova. The power system of Ukraine and Moldova is integrated and operates synchronously with the European continental grid," the company said.

According to the company, the situation in Ukraine remains difficult, but manageable. "This means that Ukrenergo is implementing an appropriate protocol of actions to return power plant units to work and, together with regional energy companies, is using backup schemes to provide energy to consumers. First of all, critical infrastructure facilities throughout the country are powered: water utilities, heat utilities, drainage systems, etc. The repair teams of Ukrenergo and regional energy companies have not stopped emergency recovery work since the end of the attack," the report notes.

At the same time, due to the specifics of the attack that caused the shutdown of nuclear power plants, the restoration of power in the country takes longer than after previous attacks.

"All power plants in Ukraine are gradually returning to work: first, hydro and thermal power plants, later nuclear generation. On the evening of November 24, the Ukrenergo dispatch center predicts a decrease in the deficit in the system," the company explained.

The operator specified that the deficit in the power system would still remain. In order to keep its stable operation in such conditions, Ukrenergo continues to apply consumption restriction schedules.

"We urge consumers who have already got the power supply back, not to neglect energy saving measures. We are working. We are returning the light. We can handle it," the company summed up.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

