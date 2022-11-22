Economy

17:59 22.11.2022

USA providing $4.5 bln in grants for direct budget support for Ukraine – Secretary of U.S. Treasury

1 min read
The United States continued to uphold its unwavering commitment to Ukraine with the mobilization of an additional $4.5 billion in grants for direct budget support, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said on Tuesday.

"These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks and help the Government of Ukraine defend against Russia's illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services, including wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable," Yellen said in a statement on the U.S. Treasury's website.

Yellen said that, combined with our security assistance and the immense bravery of the Ukrainian people, these funds are a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to Putin's unprovoked invasion.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary said that these disbursements will bring total U.S. direct budget support to Ukraine to $13 billion, all in grants.

"We encourage other donors to increase and accelerate their assistance to Ukraine. In addition to providing economic support, the Treasury Department and U.S. government will continue to use all of our tools, including our historic sanctions coalition, to weaken Putin's war machine," Yellen said.

