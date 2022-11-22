Ukrenergo, other power companies have plan for prompt response to possible blackout – Ukrenergo head

NPC Ukrenergo, distribution system operators, power companies among the scenarios for ensuring energy supply in the event of further massive attacks by the Russian Federation on the power system are considering the possibility of a blackout and are preparing for this, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Ukrenergo Board Chairman, has said.

"Ukrenergo and other energy companies, preparing for the worst scenarios, held appropriate training, preparatory measures so that if such an event occurs, everyone would know perfectly well what to do, how to quickly restore the power system," he said at a briefing at the media center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that not only the electric power industry, but also other operators of critical infrastructure and authorities are engaged in the preparatory work.

At the same time, Kudrytsky said that the Ukrainian power system, which has already withstood six waves of air strikes, including the most powerful of them on November 15, has repeatedly proved its resilience.

"Therefore, it is far from certain that a blackout awaits us," the head of the system operator believes, expressing hope that the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense will also improve.

According to him, the probability of a blackout depends on the nature and scale of the damage caused to the power system during a missile attack.

"It depends on many factors – how our air defense would be effective, and the last time it was perfect, what objects the missiles would hit, what degree of damage would be, because it can hit a substation or power plant and completely exclude the possibility of their operation, or it can inflict partial damage, what combination of these hits would be," Kudritsky said.

He added that the state of the power system at the time of the attack and what the level of consumption at that moment is also of great importance.

"That is why we do not publish an hourly consumption schedule, so as not to give targets what is happening in the system to the enemy," the head of Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, he noted the need for citizens to prepare for possible long power outages, but urged to treat the blackout as a technological process.

"A blackout is not the end of the world, it is a complete or significant shutdown of the power system, after which the resumption of its work begins," he said.

"We must be prepared for certain long possible outages that will exceed four hours, in some cases after the last attack it was even a day or more in some regions. I think that our citizens know what to do – to have a supply of water, charged power banks, the opportunity to warm up with the help of warm clothes. These are simple household items that will help you survive the next massive strikes," the head of Ukrenergo said.

As reported earlier, Kudritsky said that in Ukraine there was not a single thermal power plant and large hydroelectric power plant undamaged by missile attacks, and almost all key substations were also damaged.