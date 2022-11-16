DTEK's energy facility again suffers damage from missile strikes on Nov 15 – company

DTEK Energy Holding reported additional damage to its power plant in a new wave of Russian air attacks on November 15, which was the thirteenth for the company since the beginning of October.

"On October 15, Russia carried out another wave of massive terrorist strikes on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. DTEK Energy once again suffered from missile attacks," the holding said on its website on Wednesday.

The holding said that this is already the 13th terrorist attack by the enemy on the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy over the past month and a half. As a result of the previous 22 power engineers were injured, three killed. Rescuers were also injured.

As for the latest shelling, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the energy equipment of the enterprise itself suffered significant damage.

"After the shelling ended, the company's employees quickly began to eliminate the consequences and resume the operation of the equipment. DTEK Energy employees continue doing everything possible to support the reliable operation of the Ukrainian power system in the face of missile attacks, synchronizing their actions with NPC Ukrenergo," the company said.